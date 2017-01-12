How Barack Obama became presidential ...

How Barack Obama became presidential favorite in creature name game

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Handsome, long-legged and resourceful - that's the Northern California spider A. barackobamai, one of nine different species of creatures whose names pay tribute to our outgoing 44th U.S. president. “There's no greater honor,” said Auburn University biologist Jason Bond, who named the presidential creature several years ago after spider-collecting trips in Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Sutter and Tehama counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 2 hr Dogen 180,271
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 14 hr Dogen 218,711
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Fri Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC