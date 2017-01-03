Grafton woman struck and killed by vehicle in Boston

A 22-year-old Grafton woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed in Boston during a snowstorm Saturday evening was described as "talented" and "a fantastic person." Jessica A. Cosman, a graduate of Grafton High School and Boston University, was hit by a vehicle as she walked in the Mission Hill neighborhood at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Officer Rachel McGuire, a police spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.