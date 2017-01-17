Graduate student unionization electio...

Graduate student unionization election to take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 21

The Duke Graduate Student Union recently won the right to a union election after a National Labor Relations Board ruling Wednesday in their favor. In response to a push by the not yet legally recognized Duke Graduate Students Union to formally unionize, the University contested their ability to do so with the National Labor Relations Board.

