Graduate student unionization election to take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 21
The Duke Graduate Student Union recently won the right to a union election after a National Labor Relations Board ruling Wednesday in their favor. In response to a push by the not yet legally recognized Duke Graduate Students Union to formally unionize, the University contested their ability to do so with the National Labor Relations Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|replaytime
|218,774
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|8 hr
|Were just afraid
|42
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|10 hr
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC