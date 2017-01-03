Giving peanut-based foods to babies e...

Giving peanut-based foods to babies early prevents allergies

7 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Most babies should start eating peanut-containing foods well before their first birthday, say guidelines released Thursday that aim to protect high-risk tots and other youngsters, too, from developing the dangerous food allergy. The new guidelines from the National Institutes of Health mark a shift in dietary advice, based on landmark research that found early exposure dramatically lowers a baby's chances of becoming allergic.

Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

