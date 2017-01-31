Former Newent pupil is made Oxford professor for his disease-conquering work
A FORMER pupil of Newent Community School who has just been made a full professor at Oxford University has paid tribute to the teachers who helped launch him on his career. Philip Biggin, aged 45, has been named Professor of Computational Biochemistry for his work using computer models to improve understanding of conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and autism.
