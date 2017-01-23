Five-flavoured omija berry boasts obesity-fighting potential

Omija fruit ethanol extract may be helpful to fight obesity and related metabolic disorders such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, dyslipidemia, and insulin resistance, according to the results of a new study on mice fed a high-fat diet. Known as the five-flavoured berry - for its salty, sweet, sour, pungent, and bitter properties - Omija contains a variety of phenolic compounds that have beneficial effects on health, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and it has frequently been used for medicinal purposes in Asia.

