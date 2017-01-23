Fire at RML hospital destroys equipment worth Rs 20 lakh
New Delhi : Laboratory panels and medical equipment worth Rs 20 lakh was destroyed in a fire at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, authorities said on Wednesday. Hospital authorities said the incident was reported around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Microbiology laboratory caused due to a short circuit.
