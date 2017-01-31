Female beauty ISN'T just about sex ap...

Female beauty ISN'T just about sex appeal

Read more: Daily Mail

Female beauty ISN'T just about sex appeal: Researchers find for some, it's about avoiding predators and social status In most species, males evolve flashy, eye-catching traits to beat male competition and grab the attention of female mates, while females are drab and less conspicuous. But in some species females including lizards, crustaceans and primates, have evolved eye-catching features too - and they haven't evolved just to win mates.

