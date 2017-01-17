Fatty liver: Protein discovery may of...

Fatty liver: Protein discovery may offer new treatment target

13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Researchers in Spain have discovered that a protein called CPEB4 may help to prevent fatty liver, a condition in which fat builds up in the liver. They showed that mice with low levels of CPEB4 developed fatty liver as they aged, and they also found that the protein plays an important role in how liver cells respond to stress.

