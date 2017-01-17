Fatty liver: Protein discovery may offer new treatment target
Researchers in Spain have discovered that a protein called CPEB4 may help to prevent fatty liver, a condition in which fat builds up in the liver. They showed that mice with low levels of CPEB4 developed fatty liver as they aged, and they also found that the protein plays an important role in how liver cells respond to stress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Starz3393
|218,748
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|7 hr
|Francis Drake
|41
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mon
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC