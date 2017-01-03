Father sues after one-in-a million re...

Father sues after one-in-a million reaction

Read more: NEWS.com.au

A MAN left permanently disabled after a one-in-a-million bad reaction to a whooping cough vaccination is preparing to face off against the WA Government to claim millions of dollars in medical negligence compensation. Ben Hammond, his wife Tanya and their five children have been left emotionally and financially crippled since the 2012 injection.

