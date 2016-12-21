Exercise versus Sarcopenia in Mice
Do you want to live a longer life in good health? Simple practices can make some difference, such as exercise or calorie restriction. But over the long haul all that really matters is progress in medicine: building new classes of therapy to repair and reverse the known root causes of aging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fight Aging!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|nanoanomaly
|180,199
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,606
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC