Every meal triggers short-term inflammatory responses in healthy individuals

6 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

When we eat, we do not just take in nutrients - we also consume a significant quantity of bacteria. The body is faced with the challenge of simultaneously distributing the ingested glucose and fighting these bacteria.

