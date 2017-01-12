Deciphering single cell metabolism by coherent Raman scattering microscopy
Current Opinion in Chemical Biology , Vol. 33 , pp. 46-57, doi:10.1016/j.cbpa.2016.05.016 To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Dogen
|180,278
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Dogen
|218,711
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC