Cutting the Cravings

If your friends or family have busted you for using too much salt at the dinner table, your genetics may be to blame! A new study by a doctoral student at the University of Kentucky College of Nursing found that some people may carry a certain gene that makes them crave the taste of salt. Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Kathryn Long helped explain the new research that came out early November Wednesday on Newswatch 16 This Morning with Ryan Leckey.

