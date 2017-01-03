Cultural differences may leave their ...

Cultural differences may leave their mark on DNA

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

A UC San Francisco-led study has identified signatures of ethnicity in the genome that appear to reflect an ethnic group's shared culture and environment, rather than their common genetic ancestry. The study examined DNA methylation - an "annotation" of DNA that alters gene expression without changing the genomic sequence itself - in a group of diverse Latino children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 1 hr IB DaMann 180,239
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr IB DaMann 218,706
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Were just afraid 37
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC