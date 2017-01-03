Cultural differences may leave their mark on DNA
A UC San Francisco-led study has identified signatures of ethnicity in the genome that appear to reflect an ethnic group's shared culture and environment, rather than their common genetic ancestry. The study examined DNA methylation - an "annotation" of DNA that alters gene expression without changing the genomic sequence itself - in a group of diverse Latino children.
