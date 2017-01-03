Crohn's disease risk and prognosis de...

Crohn's disease risk and prognosis determined by different genes, study finds

Read more: University of Cambridge

Researchers have identified a series of genetic variants that affect the severity of Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease - but surprisingly, none of these variants appear to be related to an individual's risk of developing the condition in the first place. Genetic studies have been very successful at identifying genetic risk factors for Crohn's disease, but have told us virtually nothing about why one person will get only mild disease while someone else might need surgery to treat their condition Crohn's disease is one of a number of chronic 'complex' diseases for which there is no single gene that causes the disease.

