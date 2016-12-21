Controlling the body clock

20 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

A new study from the laboratory of Hiroki Ueda at the RIKEN Quantitative Biology Center investigates circadian timekeeping with a novel approach to creating genetic knock-out rescue mice. Published in Molecular Cell , the study shows how this technique was used to quickly create numerous mouse lines, each with different mutations in a circadian regulator called CRY1.

