Common epilepsies share genetic overlap with rare types

An international study led by Columbia University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers has found that several genes previously implicated only in rare, severe forms of pediatric epilepsy also contribute to common forms of the disorder. "Our findings raise hopes that the emerging paradigm for the treatment of rare epilepsies, where therapies are targeted to the precise genetic cause of disease, may also extend to a proportion of common epilepsy syndromes," said study leader David B. Goldstein, PhD, director of the Institute for Genomic Medicine and professor in the Departments of Genetics and Development and Neurology at CUMC.

