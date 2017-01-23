Choreographing the microRNA-target dance
Ryan Golden and Dr. Joshua Mendell uncovered a new mechanism that allows microRNAs to engage target messenger RNAs, silence them, and then efficiently move on to the next target. The microRNA pathway is critically important to health and disease, serving as a kind of volume control for genes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|ChristineM
|218,832
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|6 hr
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC