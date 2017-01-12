Cholera bacteria infect more effectively with a simple twist of shape
The bacteria that cause the life-threatening disease cholera may initiate infection by coordinating a wave of mass shapeshifting that allows them to more effectively penetrate the intestines of their unwitting victims, according to a study led by Princeton University. The researchers discovered the protein that allows the bacterium Vibrio cholerae to morph into a corkscrew shape that likely helps it twist into - and then escape - the protective mucus that lines the inside of the gut.
