Cells fight to stay alive long after death

A new study has suggested that our cells may continue to thrive for days or even weeks after we die. This post-death period of cellular activity, which has been dubbed "Twilight of Death", indicates that death may be more like a gradual shutdown process than an immediate off-switch.

