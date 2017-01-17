Cell biology: Take the mRNA train
Messenger RNAs bearing the genetic information for the synthesis of proteins are delivered to defined sites in the cell cytoplasm by molecular motors. Researchers from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet in Munich have elucidated how the motors recognize their mRNA freight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|12 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,717
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Mon
|Jessie57
|2
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC