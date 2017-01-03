Can Keeping Our Cells Healthy Lead to...

Can Keeping Our Cells Healthy Lead to a Longer Life?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

An old couple walk on the street. In China, there are more than 200 million old people of over 60 years old at present, which accounts for 15% of total population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 42 min One way or another 180,247
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 7 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,666
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 18 hr Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,520

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC