Cambridge consultant takes up top role delivering HIV services in Nigeria

Dr Sani Aliyu, a consultant in microbiology and infectious diseases at Cambridge University Hospitals , has been appointed to a top HIV post in Nigeria. Dr Sani Aliyu, consultant in microbiology and infectious diseases at Cambridge University Hospitals , has been appointed to the post of director-general of the national agency for the control of AIDS.

