Bugs in space! Using microgravity to understand how bacteria can cause disease
Space may be the final frontier, but it's not beyond the reach of today's biologists. Scientists in all areas of biology, from tissue engineering to infectious diseases, have been using the extreme environment of space to investigate phenomena not seen on Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OUPblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Dogen
|180,278
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Dogen
|218,711
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC