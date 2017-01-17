Bruker is to be key International Phenome Centre Network corporate...
The International Phenome Centre Network , founded by Imperial College London and more than a dozen international partners in Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, the US, and the UK , was launched officially this week at the 2016 World Innovation Summit for Health conference in Doha, Qatar. This global network is a critical link between leading research centers across the world and will support research into some of today's most pressing global health challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|55 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,830
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 19
|Were just afraid
|42
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC