Bruker is to be key International Phenome Centre Network corporate...

The International Phenome Centre Network , founded by Imperial College London and more than a dozen international partners in Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, the US, and the UK , was launched officially this week at the 2016 World Innovation Summit for Health conference in Doha, Qatar. This global network is a critical link between leading research centers across the world and will support research into some of today's most pressing global health challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.