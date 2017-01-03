Bravo! -- CSUF accomplishments
Three Cal State Fullerton College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics research students received awards for their research presentations at the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science's National Diversity in STEM Conference. Biological science undergraduate student Kyle Gunther: He received the undergraduate student poster presentation award in life science-botany.
