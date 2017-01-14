Beaver's genome mapped out to help celebrate Canada's 150th birthday
A team of molecular geneticists at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has sequenced the genome of the Canadian beaver - Castor canadensis - to mark the country's sesquicentennial. The team of molecular geneticists at Sick Kids believe they are the first in the world to map and publish the Canadian beaver's genome.
