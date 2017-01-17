Bait knocks out cockroaches - and ast...

Bait knocks out cockroaches - and asthma symptom days

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

It may be easier and cheaper for parents to manage a key asthma trigger in children - exposure to cockroaches - than previously thought, according to a new Tulane University study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology . Researchers found that simply using cockroach bait eliminated enough of the pests so that children with moderate to severe asthma had almost 50 fewer days with symptoms in a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,719
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 17 hr spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Mon Jessie57 2
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC