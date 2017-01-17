Bait knocks out cockroaches - and asthma symptom days

It may be easier and cheaper for parents to manage a key asthma trigger in children - exposure to cockroaches - than previously thought, according to a new Tulane University study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology . Researchers found that simply using cockroach bait eliminated enough of the pests so that children with moderate to severe asthma had almost 50 fewer days with symptoms in a year.

