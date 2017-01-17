Asthma Diagnosis Later Reversed in About 1 in 3 Adults, Study Finds

Although asthma is considered a chronic disease, doctors have been puzzled by its often changing nature that can makes prescribing medicine, or stopping them, tricky. A study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that about one-third of adults tested for the study, who had been diagnosed with asthma in the previous five years, showed no evidence of the condition during later follow-up examinations and testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.