And the winner is ... Southern Humboldt
Some of the products on the shelf from one of the vendors at the Humboldt County Cup in Redway on Saturday, Jan. 21. Emerald Topicals are products from Emerald Genetics, a company owned by the event organizer. When the Humboldt County Cup made a decision to move to Redway, it wasn't as much of a scramble as the rumors suggested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,842
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|23 hr
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC