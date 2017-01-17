Aging, Genetics and DNA Repair
Old age is the last stage of a lifelong process of biological, intellectual and spiritual change - in many ways, it is the culmination of life. Understanding , to the best of our ability, why we age helps us face our reality and begin the work of strengthening our body, mind, and spirit for the journey ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|55 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,830
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 19
|Were just afraid
|42
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC