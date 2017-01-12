A chemical-biological strategy for mi...

A chemical-biological strategy for microRNA target identification

17 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

In a new study published in Journal of the American Chemical Society , Chen-Yu Zhang's group at Nanjing University reports photo-clickable miRNAs as probes for intracellular target identification of miRNAs. MiRNAs are a class of naturally occurring small non-coding RNAs that have been linked to biological possesses and diseases development.

Chicago, IL

