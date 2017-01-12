A chemical-biological strategy for microRNA target identification
In a new study published in Journal of the American Chemical Society , Chen-Yu Zhang's group at Nanjing University reports photo-clickable miRNAs as probes for intracellular target identification of miRNAs. MiRNAs are a class of naturally occurring small non-coding RNAs that have been linked to biological possesses and diseases development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|MIDutch
|180,270
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Dogen
|218,712
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Fri
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC