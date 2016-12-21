Zika virus infection determined by re...

Zika virus infection determined by reproductive cycle in mice

Read more: Medical News Today

Female mice may be more susceptible to vaginal Zika virus infection during a specific stage of their reproductive cycle, researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology report in Cell Reports . While their findings cannot be directly extrapolated and applied to humans because the virus was tested in mice with altered immune systems, it does illustrate how certain sex hormones can allow the sexually transmitted virus to establish itself in the reproductive tract and move into the bloodstream.

