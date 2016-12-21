Why some people may not respond to the malaria vaccine
Generating protective immunity against the early liver stage of malaria infection is feasible but has been difficult to achieve in regions with high rates of malaria infection. Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine reveal one potential reason for this difficulty in Cell Reports .Their study demonstrates that exposure to the latter blood stage of malaria infection inhibits the formation of the protective immune cells that can prevent the early liver stage infection.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|47 min
|Dogen
|218,198
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|49 min
|Dogen
|180,082
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
|Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|The genetics of mental retardation
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
