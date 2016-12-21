Why some people may not respond to th...

Why some people may not respond to the malaria vaccine

Generating protective immunity against the early liver stage of malaria infection is feasible but has been difficult to achieve in regions with high rates of malaria infection. Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine reveal one potential reason for this difficulty in Cell Reports .Their study demonstrates that exposure to the latter blood stage of malaria infection inhibits the formation of the protective immune cells that can prevent the early liver stage infection.

