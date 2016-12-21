Viral infection during pregnancy caus...

Viral infection during pregnancy causes autism-like behaviors in mice ...

A study published in the journal Science found that activation in pregnant mice of a particular immune response, similar to what may occur with certain viral infections during pregnancy, alters the brain structure of the mouse offspring and causes behavioral changes, reminiscent of those observed in humans with autism spectrum disorder . The research, published Jan. 28, was done by scientists at UMass Medical School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, NYU Langone Medical Center and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Chicago, IL

