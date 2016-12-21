UTMB researchers develop new vaccine ...

UTMB researchers develop new vaccine against salmonella poisoning

Tuesday Dec 20

Researchers from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston have developed a vaccine against salmonella poisoning designed to be taken by mouth. The findings are detailed in an article published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology .

