United Rheumatology Issues Clinical Practice Guidelines and...

Crescendo Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc. , today announced that United Rheumatology, a leading professional organization for rheumatologists in the United States with more that 300 members, has added Vectra A DA to its clinical practice guidelines for adults with rheumatoid arthritis . The guidelines are designed to assist United Rheumatology healthcare professionals in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with RA to preserve function, optimize the achievement of remission or near remission, improve quality of life and monitor outcomes in the safest and most cost-effective fashion possible.
