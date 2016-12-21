UAB researchers look to Antarctica fo...

UAB researchers look to Antarctica for the next big drug discovery

21 hrs ago

At the bottom of the world, under a sheet of sea ice and dozens of feet of frigid seawater, a form of chemical warfare that's been raging for millions of years could hold answers to some of modern medicine's more vexing questions. Jim McClintock, UAB's Polar and Marine Biology Endowed Professor, is preparing to make his 24th and 25th visits to Antarctica in 2017.

