The Atlantic is now trying to tar human genetics with the "racist" brush

1 hr ago Read more: Isegoria

Modern geneticists now take pains to distance their work from the racist assumptions of eugenics. Yet since the dawn of the genomic revolution, sociologists and historians have warned that even seemingly benign genetics research can reinforce a belief that different races are essentially different-an argument made most famously by Troy Duster in his book Backdoor to Eugenics.

