Team unspools the genome of a seahorse relative

UO biologists have produced a detailed genome of the snakelike gulf pipefish, delivering a new tool to explore an ancient fish family that includes seahorses and sea dragons and which through genetic changes has generated bodies with vastly different features. Comparing the genome with other vertebrate organisms may help scientists learn about basic aspects of human biology, such as how skulls develop and change shape and how the genome that people mostly share with other vertebrates can be tweaked to create new structures, said Susan Bassham, a senior research associate in the lab of UO biologist Bill Cresko where the research was done.

