SLC company uses artificial intellige...

SLC company uses artificial intelligence to aid in drug discovery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Salt Lake City-based company Recursion Pharmaceuticals was recognized Tuesday for its drug discovery platform, which combines both the innovation of artificial intelligence and the mystery of experimental biology. Recursion Pharmaceuticals received two Fierce Innovation awards from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries as recognition for their platform, which is said to increase the rate at which drugs can be discovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 42 min Dogen 218,414
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Wed It aint necessari... 180,194
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Mon Purplemouse2 4
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC