Search for longtime SCC professor's replacement is underway
A search for a biology and microbiology professor to replace the late Ross Teal at Southeastern Community College's West Burlington campus is underway. WEST BURLINGTON - A search for a biology and microbiology professor to replace the late Ross Teal at Southeastern Community College's West Burlington campus is underway.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|35 min
|replaytime
|218,241
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|One way or another
|180,114
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
|Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
