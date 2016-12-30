Sampling the Slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro to Tackle one of Biology's Biggest Questions
This question of how geography influences biodiversity has bedeviled biologists for centuries. But according to a new study led by Marcell Peters from the University of Wurzburg, the number of distinct species you're seeing - or, more accurately, the number you would see in the nearest natural environment - depends most strongly on temperature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bad Astronomy Blog.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,598
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Dec 28
|It aint necessari...
|180,194
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC