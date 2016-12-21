Researchers Strengthen the Case for Sexual Transmission of Zika Virus
Although Zika is primarily thought of as mosquito-borne illness, sexual transmission plays an important role in the spread of the virus. Weeks or even months after the virus has been cleared from the bloodstream, Zika can still be found in semen and transmitted through sexual contact.
