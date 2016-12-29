Rat Study Shows Single Stressor Can L...

Rat Study Shows Single Stressor Can Lead to Delayed Trauma

Read more: PsychCentral

A new study with rats shows how a single instance of severe stress can lead to delayed and long-term psychological trauma. The work pinpoints key molecular and physiological processes that could be driving changes in brain architecture, according to Indian scientists at the National Centre for Biological Sciences and the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India.

Chicago, IL

