Prevalence of black bobcats in New Br...

Prevalence of black bobcats in New Brunswick puzzles biologist

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBC News

New Brunswick Museum Head of Zoology and Research Curator Donald McAlpine says he doesn't have a good answer as to why melanistic bobcats, like this one snared on Christmas Day, have only been recorded in New Brunswick and Florida. A New Brunswick biologist says he's stymied by the fact that New Brunswick appears to be one of just two places in the world that pure black bobcats have ever been found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 22 min Ex-Democrat 218,459
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Wed It aint necessari... 180,194
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Dec 26 Purplemouse2 4
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC