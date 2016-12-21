Possible treatment targets found for pre-malignant bone marrow disorders

Cincinnati Children's researchers report in Nature Immunology a new mechanism that controls blood cell function and several possible molecular targets for treating myelodysplasia syndromes - a group of pre-malignant disorders in which bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells. MDS can lead to acute myeloid leukemia , a fast-spreading blood cancer that can be deadly if not treated promptly.

