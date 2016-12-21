Plague vaccines
More than six centuries after the Black Death wiped out more than a third of the population of Europe, a University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston team has shown that in experiments with rodents, their three vaccines effectively protected against the infection that causes the disease. Just as important, they did not cause side effects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,344
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Aura Mytha
|180,171
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|12 hr
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Sun
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC