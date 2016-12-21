Pathway Genomicsa CIO, Dr. Michael Nova, to Present at the 2017 CES Digital Health Conference

The Conference will be held January 4-8, 2017 at The Venetian Hotel. Consumer Health Data Goes to the Doctor on Wednesday January 4th from 11:30am-12:30pm in LVCC North Hall, N261 The Audacity of Precision Medicine: Bona Fide, Fearless, Unchained on Friday January 6th from 1-1:30pm in Lando 4303, Level 4 "I am delighted to participate at CES Digital Health to discuss how Pathway's OMEa Artificial Intelligence App and IBM Watson program can dramatically impact healthcare and the internet of things ," said Dr. Nova.

